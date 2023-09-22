The management of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, has inaugurated an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to discourage corrupt practices amongst workers of the institute.

At the inauguration ceremony, the director general of the institute, Comrade Issa Aremu, commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) under the chairmanship of Prof Bolaji Owasanoye for creating the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to promote the fight against corruption among public servants through sensitisation and investigation of acts of sharp practices.

Aremu, announced the institute’s readiness to collaborate with the ICPC in its anti-corruption war, adding that beyond labour market issues, the institute was reviewing its curriculum to incorporate anti-corruption issues for the knowledge of the country’s workforce and employers of labour.

In his remarks, the chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by the resident anti-corruption commissioner in charge of Kogi and Kwara states, Mr Okoro Ulu James, said the ACTUs were set up to work closely with management to build reputable organisations.

He called for the support of the management in ensuring an enabling environment and adequate funding for the unit to enable it to perform its statutory functions.

He charged the members of the newly constituted anti-. corruption unit to avoid using their positions to witch-hunt or victimise anybody, but should work together as a team in entrenching a culture of discipline, integrity, transparency and accountability in the institute.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the anti-corruption unit, Mr Olusola Olagunju, described his new role as a service and disclosed that they will discharge their responsibilities diligently.

Other members of the unit are Mr Abdulganiyu Alabi (secretary ), Barr. Olajumoke Ajiboye, Mr Eric Krumale, Mrs Balikis Alaya, Mr Ojus Bamidele and Mrs R. Umar.