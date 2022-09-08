The publicity secretary of Labour Party (LP), in Enugu State, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike has said that the party is only interested in the endorsement of eligible voters for the 2023 governorship election in the state and not the endorsement of traditional rulers and religious leaders.

He was reacting to the alleged ongoing endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Governorship flagbearer, Barrister Peter Mbah by traditional rulers and some religious leaders.

“let me say here without fear of favour or contradiction that the Labour Party is not disturbed by the endorsement of candidates, either by the traditional rulers or Church leaders or leaders of professional organizations or any other groups, etc.

“What will worry us is the support of Candidates of other parties by the Nigerian citizens who have acquired their voters’ cards and are, therefore, qualified to cast their votes for candidates of their choice in 2023.

Ibuchukwu maintained that Labour Party was not worried by the endorsement of people who may not have electoral values or that may not even vote in 2023.

“How many of the traditional rulers or Church leaders etc can convince their people to vote against their wish for candidates of political parties that have kept them in these hungry and beggarly conditions for 23 years.”

“People who have killed education and kept their children out of schools for over two years whereas, their ignorant children are in best schools in developed nations.

“These are members of same political party that have made their roads whether rural, state, or federal death traps, and who have turned their wives to prostitutes against their will in order to put food on the tables for their families.

“Same people who have refused, despite amassing wealth of our country, to provide jobs for them and their children who have passed out of tertiary institutions for over ten years.