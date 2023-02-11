The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on incoming regime to prioritise revival of textile industry for job creation and economic growth.

In the same vein, the union, condemning the insecurity in the country, called on the federal government to find a lasting solution to insecurity.

This is just as the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo appealed for calm, equity and justice over Naira scarcity.

Osinbajo made this call while addressing the gathering of labour unions and social friends at the 13th Delegates Conference which took place in Abuja recently.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Building People’s Power, National Unity and Quest for a New Social Context,’ he called on Nigerians to emulate NLC where no tribe or religion is determinant of solidarity for welfare of members.

On his part, the minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, reassured Nigerian workers of the unity that exists among the workers.

Calling on the new NLC leadership, Ngige said: “I need to point out some areas for the new and incoming leaders to look out for and fill in the lacunae for a better and progressive trade union movement for the good of all in Nigeria.”

Similarly, he advised labour against what could bring conflicts, like non-conformity to the Labour Laws, especially, the laws contained in the Trade Disputes Act on trade disputes.

As the cash scarcity persist, the new NLC president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero has again warned federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against subjecting the masses to untold hardship and unending queues at banks’ ATM.

He vowed to mobilise for protest in the next seven days, if there is no solution.