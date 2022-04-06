Nigeria’s number one golf player, Andrew Oche Odoh, believes the game of golf would take its rightful place in the country with more sponsorship from privileged individuals and corporate organisations.

Odoh who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports said that it is wrong for people to see golf as the sport for the rich, stating that he is not from a rich background. “If you are looking for my opinion about that, the answer is no because I am not from a rich background. I was very fortunate to actually start playing golf at a very young age,” Odoh stated.

He described golf as a game of opportunities, saying it can take a lot of thieves and youths off the streets of Nigeria. He called for all hands to be on desk to grow the game in the country.

“I just hope that we can put hands together and develop the game of golf in the country, that is more important to me, so that it can actually go round the whole nation.

“The challenge facing golf like other sports in Nigeria is lack of support and sponsorship. Sponsorship is actually the biggest challenge. I don’t know if we have not explored the avenue we need to exploit yet, but sponsorship just like in every other sport is actually the biggest challenge facing golf.

“If we can start supporting and sponsoring professional golf in Nigeria, it will take a lot of thieves and youth off the streets of Nigeria and will make a lot of difference in the life of our youth,” Odoh said.

The Nigerian top golfer ranked 1704th on the world golf ranking said he began his golf career at teen age in Minna Golf Club. “I was very fortunate to actually start playing golf at a very young age because I grew up in an environment that encourages golf. I grew up in a military cantonment, Minna.

“My dad was in the military for 36 years and all my life was in Minna’s Cantonment and there is a big golf course. The members of the club don’t have a problem encouraging and supporting us to play. Sometimes they even give us their golf bags to play and that was why Minna Golf Club produced some of the best golfers around.

“The truth of the matter is that when given people opportunities you will definitely pick a few out. I was fortunate to be one of the few guys who have gone through Minna Golf Course and since then there was no looking back. I turned 20 in 2004 after becoming number one amateur golfer in the country in 2003 and since turning professional golfer I have done a bid but still want to do more.”