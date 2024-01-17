A Zimbabwean woman, identified as Amina, has killed herself and her two children after a fight with her husband.

Amina, 31, reportedly fed her two kids, a son aged 10 and a daughter aged 5, yoghurt laced with rat poison, and also took the poisoned yoghurt.

Their bodies were found in their rented room.

Amina wrote two notes, one to her husband, in which she told him that he was responsible for her death and the children’s.

The second note was to her family, in which she apologised for her actions but said she was tired of life and the constant fights with her husband.

“I love you all,” was her last post on her WhatsApp status before the incident.