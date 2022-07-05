Managing director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, on Monday revealed that the agency currently has 20 boats and ferry over 800,000 passengers daily in over 14 routes cut across all divisions of the state.

Balogun who disclosed this during a media parley with newsmen in his office to mark the third anniversary of the agency described the massive investment made in water transportation by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu -led administration as unprecedented.

He said the government has in the last three years procured fifteen state-of-the-art boats to boost water transportation in the state.

“This administration has shown greater dedication and genuine commitment to ensuring viable alternatives to road transportation and decongest traffic through unprecedented massive investment in procurement of boats, construction and rehabilitation of terminals/jetties to open up new areas to water transportation, dredging of the waterways, removal of wrecks along the coastline and investment in security and safety equipments through the construction of Real-Time Control and Command Centres to safeguard the waterways and ensure quick emergency response.’’

Balogun said the agency has created direct and indirect employment of over 250 Lagosians and ensured all passengers are covered by insurance on all trips, enabling commerce with its innovative logistics cargo barge services for conglomerates like Dangote Industries, Crown Flour Mills, HoneyWell Flour Mills, BUA Group among others.

He said the agency is also promoting tourism through regular charter services to beaches and tourism destinations in the state and partnering with tourism companies and entertainment managers to organise periodic events in the sector.

“There is the Park and Ride option available at our terminals, which enables commuters to leave their cars at the available ample car park spaces and go on the boat to their various destinations. The terminal engages in other commercial activities for commuters leisure and conveniences such as ATM Services, Restaurants etc.’’