Lagos State government is delighted that the ‘Centre of Excellence’ was chosen to host the inaugural edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament and will leave no stone unturned to stage a tournament for the beautiful side of memories, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured.

Speaking when members of the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament led its chairman, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu did nothing to hide his enthusiasm, and confessed a deepening love for football and especially the women’s game.

“Football is one of the leading factors that bridge the gap and bring communities closer together and is enabling a more exciting world. The women’s game has continued to pull its weight and can be said to be presently at par with the men’s game in the euphoria that it generates, and the sheer class, stamina, excellence and expertise that the players put on display.

“Lagos State, the State of aquatic splendour, is delighted to be named as host of this very important invitational tournament. We will aim to not only host a tournament befitting of the name and positive values that Her Excellency projects and promotes, but also want to showcase our state and the country at large through an efficient and effective organization that will be talked about for a long time.”

He said Lagos will be ready and proud to host First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari during the tournament, and assured that the tenacious football fans in Lagos will add much colour to the week-long tournament.

“The opportunities available in football are boundless, so we will commit to delivering a successful and model event that will spur us to encourage and support women’s football in our institutions of learning in Lagos State.”

Chairman of the LOC, Barr. Akinwunmi, praised Sanwo-Olu for his tremendous support and encouragement of football in Lagos State and nationally, and pledged that the committee will organize a tournament worthy of the name of the First Lady and which honours the Centre of Excellence.

In her vote of thanks, the Director of Organization, Aisha Falode, said hosting the tournament is a big opportunity for Nigeria to make a statement, and that the entire LOC membership was attuned to the vision of using the tournament to engender new, positive narratives about Lagos State (the cradle of women’s football in Nigeria) and the Nigeria nation.