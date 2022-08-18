Lagos state government is strengthening security around oil and gas assets in the state following rise in oil theft with heavy consequences on both the economy and environment.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP on the new measures, Commissioner of energy and natural resources in the state, Olalere Odusote, said the state government has re- commenced pipleline sensitisation along the pipeline corridor to revisit and address the various challenges along the Petroleum Products Pipelime Right of Way (PPPROW).

Our correspondent reports that the minister of State for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva recently disclosed that, oil thieves are still stealing 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Nigeria’s oil production which poses further threat to a national economy on the precipice.

When calculated at an average $100 per barrel, it shows Nigeria is losing $40 million per day to oil thieves and $1.2 billion per month.

Lagos, which is now an oil producing state and host to petroleum products conveyor asset, is rising to challenges associated with third party infringement of critical oil assets.

Baruwa community, a key host community is currently facing environmental impact of underground water pollution arising from frequent pipeline vandalisation.

Odusote listed some of the new measures to include efforts to addresss exposure of erosion of overburden and vandalism, low maintenance and upgrading of pipeline systems and the prevailing contamination (soil and water).

The commissioner said, there are State and Federal security agencies patrolling the PPPROW; the State Neighbourhood Watch at the community level, Nigerian Civil Defense Security Corp. and NNPC private security operatives.

He regretted that, despite the efforts, pipeline vandalism and syphoning of products still occur, hence, the perceived need of the sensitisation events to enlist the support of the community to desist if at all involved and device an improved method of notifying the State without endangering their lives.

Odusote however noted and hoped that the community will be its first and primary defense of the pipelines.

The State, he said, is working to ensure it has visibility on all of the PPPROW in the State are safe and ensuring that the data is up to date. He said: “we are expecting that we will be able to have real time visibility on the events along the ROW through the communities and technology.”

“We are also looking to create response partners and systems along the PPPROW to promptly respond to these events. NNPC is also to furnish us with their environmental management plan and maintenance plan. I have directed that they request for these and also send out a follow-up letter on Baruwa to NNPC,” he pointed out.

He said, the Baruwa community, which is one of the epicentres of vandalism, was at the stakeholder engagement in July with the new NNPC Area Manager in attendance.

The idea was to constantly bring to fore the challenge as Baruwa and continually drive for a resolution.

He also mentioned that the water challenge at Baruwa was brought to the fore at the meeting and that NNPC area manager said the company was working on a holistic solution.

Odusote also said his ministry is interfacing with the ministry of Local Government and that they promised to assist in the rehabilitation of the water treatment plant.

“The State will be calling NNPC and the standing committee back to the table. More so in the face of the reorganization of NNPC., he said adding thar he will also look to see if the ministry can set a geological groundwater system in Baruwa by diverting some portion fo its budget to it and build a borehole as a monitoring tool in the first instance or determine,” he stressed.

The commissioner affirmed that the NNPC has been responding to the calls and meetings but said that a lasting resolution is yet to be reached as previously provided boreholes have failed.