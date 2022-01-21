The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, has appointed Abiodun Alabi to take over from Hakeem Odumosu as the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

This is sequel to Odumosu’s elevation to the new rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

CP Alabi holds a Master’s degree in Sociology and a Bachelor’s degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (1989) and the University of Lagos (1986) respectively.

He is a member of Nigeria Institute of Management and Fellow of National Defence College Abuja.

CP Alabi has attended several courses among which are Junior Command Course, Intermediate Command Course, Leadership and Senior Management Course.

He has since served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force within and outside Nigeria, notably among United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) in 2001. He was mobilised into the elite Police Mobile Force as Unit Commander in August 2001.

In April 2004, he became Squadron Commander of Police Mobile Force Squadron 43 Lagos (Diplomatic Protection Squadron) in charge of the security of all Embassies in Lagos.

CP Alabi was demobilised from the Police Mobile Force in June 2009 as a Chief Superintendent of Police and subsequently posted to Lion Building Divisional Headquarters as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and later redeployed as the DPO of Ikeja Divisional Headquarters, Lagos respectively.

In September 2013, he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and deployed to Force Headquarters Abuja as ACP Admin Police Mobile Force.

In June 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and posted to Taraba State Police Command as DCP Administration before his subsequent posting to Bayelsa State Command as the Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration in July 2017.

In December 2018, he was posted to Ekiti State Command as the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, from where he was later nominated for the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, Course 28.

At the completion of his Higher Defence and Strategic Course at the National Defence College, CP Abiodun was promoted to the rank of Police Commissioner (2020) and deployed to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Force CID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, from where he was transferred to Bauchi State Command as the Commissioner of Police Bauchi.

CP Alabi is expected to take over the reins as Lagos Police Commissioner on January 24, 2022 to replace Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu who was promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police last month.

Born on December 31, 1964, Alabi hails from Ekiti South-West local government area of Ekiti State and enlisted into the Police Force on March 3, 1990. He is married with children.