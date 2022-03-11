Following the crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, the state government, on Thursday, suspended the union’s activities in motor parks and garages across the state.

The state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said it can no longer tolerate the incessant crisis emanating from the union’s operations.

Omotoso said, “The state government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). There have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.

“The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

Recall that the NURTW suspended its Lagos chapter’s chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, indefinitely over alleged gross misconduct.

As a reaction to his suspension, the suspended chairman of Lagos State chapter of the NURTW, MC Oluomo said he has pulled Lagos branch out of the union from the national body.

It was gathered that Akinsanya has written to the national body of the transport union informing it that he has pulled out the Lagos State branch from the union.

MC Oluomo said his withdrawal and that of members across the over 200 branches and zones in the State was to ensure peace between him, Lagos members and leadership of NURTW at the national headquarters in Abuja.