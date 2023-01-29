A chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Mr Segun Showunmi, has blasted the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for avoiding a debate organised for governorship candidates in Lagos on Sunday.

Showunmi, who took to his Facebook page, said he was both proud and sad watching the televised debate, explaining that he was proud of the quality of the Lagos conversation but sad that he was kept out of his native Ogun State governorship race by the Supreme Court.

According to the PDP chieftain, the deprivation of quality and qualitative engagement on the important issues that Ogun State should be having now was the ‘greatest injustice’ done to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, expressed disappointment in the Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu, for considering himself as too big to attend such event, which he described as inspiring for the next generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, praised the participants in the debate like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidates for their performances.

Showunmi wrote: “Watching the Lagos governorship debates makes me both proud and sad. Proud of the quality of the conversation and so sad that the Supreme Court is keeping yours truly out of the Ogun debate for now!

“Gosh, the greatest Injustice is the deprivation of quality and qualitative engagement on the important issues that Ogun should be having now. Standing by the party is now a price that seems heavy.

“I am so proud of Doherty of ADC super proud of Rhodes-Vivour of Labour and Adeniran Jandor of PDP.

“Thank you, Lagos the future of our land is super bright! I am grossly disappointed that Babajide Sanwo-Olu considers himself too big to attend. These types of engagements inspire the next generation.”