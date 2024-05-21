The Anglican Diocese of Lagos Mainland will open the third session of its sixth synod on Thursday at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Billed to last till Sunday, the four-day deliberation will dwell on the theme, “We are but Strangers and Pilgrims” (Hebrews 11:13b). The activities will hold in three venues.

After the Opening Service at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Meta, on Thursday, delegates will move to All Saints’ Church, Yaba on Friday morning for the Official Opening Ceremonies during which the Presidential Address will be delivered by the diocesan bishop, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson.

Delegates will hold plenary meetings from Friday to Saturday at All Saints Church, Yaba, before heading to St. Stephen’s Church, Igbobi, for the Closing Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at St. Stephen Anglican Church, Igbobi.

The highlight of the synod is the presidential address, which will give a state-of-the-church-and-society appraisal, and provide a one-year roadmap for the diocese.

The synod is an annual meeting of a diocese to reflect on the issues facing. Delegates from various churches, dignitaries from the society, and friends from other churches are expected to attend.