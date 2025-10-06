Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected cultists following a violent clash between rival cult groups in the Onireke and Isashi areas of the State.

The suspects were identified as 43-year-old Victor Christian, Samuel Success, 29; Balogun Emmanuel, 43; Wisdom Chukwuemeka, 28; and 39-year-old Oche Job.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed that the five suspects were nabbed following a violent clash between rival cult groups.

SP Adebisi noted that the swift, coordinated response of operatives of the tactical squad prevented further attacks, restored normalcy to the area, and reinforced the police presence in the community.

According to the Command, the arrest on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at about 10pm took place when officers responded to a distress call reporting a violent clash.

“Three victims were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, one of the victims was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at Badagry General Hospital,” Adebisi confirmed.

She added that following the incident, a joint police team, comprising the conventional police team, tactical squad units, and other detectives conducted a raid of the area where the five suspects were arrested at a hotel believed to be connected to the attack.

A search of the premises and their operational vehicle led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons used in cult clashes.

The police spokesperson listed the items recovered from the suspects to include 1 locally-made pistol, 2 pump-action guns, 52 live cartridges, 2 expended cartridges and 1 Toyota Avalon with registration number KTU 610 JB.

Other recovered items include 1 HP laptop, 1 computer mouse, 1 car key, 1 cutlass and1 Nigerian International Passport bearing the name – Ekomafe Gregory Dickson.

The rest include 2 Samsung Android phones, 2 iPhones, 1 additional Android phone and 1 Nokia phone.

The Lagos police image maker said, “All recovered items have been properly documented and registered as exhibits for ongoing investigation.”

She added that the suspects were being held in police custody and will be charged to a court upon completion of investigation while efforts were also underway to apprehend other suspected cult members still at large.

“The location is under close police surveillance to prevent any reprisal attacks, protect lives and property, and ensure sustained public safety throughout the state,” Adebisi added.

Residents were urged to remain law-abiding, security-conscious and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.