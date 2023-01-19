Entertainer, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has announced his return to Islam religion, which he was born into.

The award-winning songwriter and filmmaker made this known in a post on his verified Instagram handle, @JJCSkillz.

JJC Skillz, who is a former husband of movie star cum politician, Funke Akindele, said he was born a Muslim but never practiced the religion as he followed the religion of his mother, Christianity.

Both Funke and AbdulRasheed recently ended their marriage.

LEADERSHIP reports that Funke Akindele is the deputy governorship candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections in Lagos State.

AbdulRasheed wrote, “I was lost, but now I’m found, O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next. O Allah, I ask You for well-being in my religious and worldly affairs, and my family and my wealth.

“O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and behind and on my right and my left and from above, and I take refuge with You lest I be swallowed up by the earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with an online Islamic publication, Muslims News, the musician said it was the will of God that he would finally embrace Islam, saying the religion has given him direction and focus.

“I was born a Muslim—AbdurRasheed by name. My dad, Bello, is a Muslim, but my mum is a Christian. Back then, I used to go to Islamiyah, but all I remembered about it was getting beaten. They used to scare us with hellfire, so I never practiced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s God’s design that I will return to Islam.” I thank Allah for sparing my life,” he said.

“I am so happy I found Islam again because it has given me peace. It has given me direction and focus. I was truly lost, but now I am found,” he added.