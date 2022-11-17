The Lagos State government has read riot act to event planners in the state that violates safety rules and regulation, saying the government will henceforth prosecute erring event planners.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this warning on Wednesday at a forum with event planners and managers organised in conjunction with AQAATA Safety Company and other critical stakeholders in Lagos.

The Governor who spoke through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende urged stakeholders in the event industry to be safety conscious.

He said that in the present new normal, safety is now at the forefront as COVID 19 has opened the knowledge and understanding about the need to ensure health and safety checks and operational standards of the event industry.

“Government is not lenient in the process of prosecuting offenders of the event industry because we need to understand that change is something that people are not ready to imbibe. And with a forum like this, we are assured that we will do more to ensure that those who defiled the law will be corrected, taking the necessary steps in terms of fine, possibly imprisonment as the case may be, depending on the nature of the offence but you must be assured that the Lagos State government is doing a lot to ensure that safety becomes a lifestyle.” he said

He added that the government has committed funds to abate flooding in the state and there are IDP camps set up for internally displaced people in the State, among other interventions.

In his address, the director general, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola explained that the conversation on safety is very interesting as it would allow stakeholders to fall on the path of doing the right thing particularly in this new normal era.

Mojola said that the idea is to see how the commission can regulate the system to see and make the event planners place value on the lives of Lagosians and make them safer.