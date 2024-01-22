The Lagos State Government has once again taken a firm stance against unhygienic practices and irresponsible waste disposal, sealing three more markets over environmental infractions.

The affected markets include the Oke-Afa Market in Isolo and Katangua Market in Abule Egba.

According to the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the government took the action to address mounting environmental health concerns, as these markets violated waste disposal regulations and engaged in unhygienic practices constituting serious environmental infractions.

Wahab said, “The government has not jettisoned its zero tolerance for waste initiative which we have been pursuing since last year. The only way for markets and traders is to engage in decent and civilised waste disposal practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). Any market or facility that runs afoul of this arrangement will face sanctions.”

“The health and well-being of our residents are paramount. We cannot allow a few to endanger the health of many through irresponsible environmental practices. The sealing of these markets is a necessary step to compel compliance and safeguard public health.”

Mr. Wahab assured residents that the markets would remain sealed until stringent hygiene and waste disposal measures were implemented, and compliance maintained.

He stressed the state government’s commitment to ensuring cleanliness in all parts of the metropolis.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged market executives to mobilise their members to abide by waste management regulations, including using the provided double dino bins and observing hygienic habits in their activities.

Gbadegesin warned that the zero-tolerance initiative would be pursued more vigorously this year, and markets refusing to embrace basic and decent waste disposal practices would face sanctions.

He noted the simplicity of the rules, urging markets not to dispose of waste recklessly and to pay waste bills promptly.

“LAWMA deploys resources daily to clear waste from markets across the state. However, our efforts are often hampered by poor waste management practices within the markets themselves. We urge traders and market authorities to adopt responsible waste disposal habits and work with LAWMA to maintain clean and healthy environments,” he said.

He further appealed to market executives to work harder on mobilising their members to preserve the environment.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment, emphasising the crucial cooperation of all stakeholders, including market operators and traders.

He said, “For waste management-related issues, residents can contact LAWMA toll-free numbers: 080000LAWMA (08000052962), 07080601020, and 617 or send an email to [email protected].”