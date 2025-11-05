A fresh twist has emerged on the political landscape of Agege local government area of Lagos State as Ganiu Obasa, son of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has officially assumed office as the new chairman of the local government area council.

The development followed the sudden resignation of incumbent chairman, Hon. Tunde Azeez, popularly known as Disco, who reportedly stepped down from office just 100 days after his inauguration, citing health-related challenges.

Sources within the LGA confirmed that Hon. Azeez had been on medical leave for several weeks, during which Ganiu Obasa served as Acting Chairman, effectively overseeing council operations. With his resignation now formaliSed, Obasa has been sworn in to continue in substantive capacity.

However, the transition has stirred political controversy, with some insiders alleging that the development may have been “pre-arranged” even before the election.