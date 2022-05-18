As Sanwo-Olu assures justice

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Following the gruesome murder of a sound engineer identified as David Imoh by some commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders in Lekki axis of Lago State, a Taskforce, on Wednesday, said it has arrested 10 suspected perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who led a team of officers and men of the police to the axis to carry out a raid on commercial motorcyclists operating illegally in the area, said the operation lasted for about four hours.

Jejeloye said, “10 Okada operators arrested and also led to the seizure of 123 bikes plying the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty Way and its environs for operating on restricted routes and constituting nuisance in the state.”

He stressed that the agency had carried out a series of raids and seizures along the Lekki axis in the past but unfortunately the operators of commercial motorcycles have refused to turn a new leaf, thus causing mayhem in the state which resultant effect is worrisome.

He added, “The murder of Mr David by the suspected Okada men is a painful and tragic incident, hence the need to intensify our activities in the axis and in the State to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a reoccurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has reiterated its condemnation of the mob attack in which the sound engineer was killed in Lekki.

The government in a statement by its Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the police was holding four suspects at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti.

Omotoso said two survivors of the condemnable act were in hospital and had spoken with the family of the deceased.

He expressed the condolences of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and assured them that justice will be done in the matter.

“The government will address the root cause of this and similar incidents, which have caused public anxiety.

‘’The government asks residents to remain calm as police continue to investigate the matter. Lagos has no room for savagery and anybody found to have been involved in this barbarism will surely face the law.

‘’We condemn and will not condone any kind of jungle justice, no matter who the perpetrators are,’’ he stated.