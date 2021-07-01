Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration has put in place medical facilities to efficiently tackle the blindness scourge in the state, saying residents with visual impairment could be treated free of charge in 20 local government areas of the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the re-launch of Jigi Bola free health mission held at the Ikeja Police College parade ground in Lagos, adding that about 250,000 Lagosians will benefit from the re-launched healthcare initiative aimed at improving the vision of those visually impaired.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat explained that the initiative was launched twenty years ago under the visionary leadership of former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, out of genuine concern for the wellbeing of Lagosians.

The governor who added that it was conceived as an initiative to address the issue of growing preventable visual impairment among residents of the state said many Lagos residents would have lost their sights in the state were it not for the free medical mission.

He said, the ‘’This initiative which was named “JigiBola” under the Blindness Prevention Programme offered free eye screening, free eye glasses and free surgical operations. Thousands of Lagosians who would have lost their sight as a result of inadequate awareness and lack of financial means benefitted from this programme.

‘’That is why we are re-launching the Jigi-Bola Initiative as a Free Sight and Hearing Aid Programme. The aim of this relaunch is to improve the capacity for efficient eye and ear care delivery and to ensure that Lagosians do not lose their vision and hearing when it could have been prevented.”

‘’This initiative is open to all Lagosians including those in the grassroot across the 20 local government areas.

The services to be offered include early detection of eye conditions that may lead to blindness, eye and ear health education, free eye surgery and treatment, and also the distribution of hearing aids and eyeglasses,’’ he said.