Lagos State has once again maintained its lead as Nigeria’s highest revenue-generating state, according to the latest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at State Level Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report, published on Monday via the NBS X handle, revealed that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collectively generated ₦3.6 trillion in 2024, representing a significant 49.7 per cent increase from ₦2.43 trillion recorded in 2023.

According to the Bureau, Lagos remained far ahead of other states with a total IGR of ₦1.26 trillion (₦1,261,556,415,048.56). This was followed by Rivers State, which generated ₦317.3 billion, and the FCT, which recorded ₦282.36 billion.

Ogun and Enugu States completed the top five list, with revenues of ₦194.93 billion and ₦180.5 billion, respectively.

At the lower end of the ranking, Yobe, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Taraba, and Adamawa States posted the lowest IGR figures in 2024. Yobe recorded the least with ₦11.08 billion, followed by Ebonyi with ₦13.17 billion, Kebbi with ₦16.97 billion, Taraba with ₦17.46 billion, and Adamawa with ₦20.29 billion.

Hereunder is the full list of IGR figures as published by the NBS:

Lagos — ₦1,261,556,415,048.56

Rivers — ₦317,303,986,832.38

FCT — ₦282,364,055,025.74

Ogun — ₦194,933,884,872.57

Enugu — ₦180,500,141,598.36

Delta — ₦157,785,188,072.55

Edo — ₦91,153,908,548.19

Akwa Ibom — ₦75,768,017,871.08

Kano — ₦74,771,014,335.51

Kaduna — ₦71,574,658,542.97

Kwara — ₦71,197,075,565.91

Oyo — ₦65,287,038,267.92

Bayelsa — ₦64,013,288,202.51

Jigawa — ₦59,455,563,495.20

Osun — ₦54,767,865,323.88

Cross River — ₦47,018,239,529.33

Anambra — ₦42,689,648,058.74

Abia — ₦40,009,340,912.93

Katsina — ₦39,152,790,613.55

Niger — ₦34,660,234,106.71

Bauchi — ₦32,427,554,765.85

Kogi — ₦32,012,618,177.80

Adamawa — ₦20,298,222,818.56

Taraba — ₦17,460,514,087.44

Kebbi — ₦16,971,704,831.43

Ebonyi — ₦13,177,829,475.63

Yobe — ₦11,084,367,202.33