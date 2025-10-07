Advertisement

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, officially resumed her legislative duties on Tuesday, entering the Senate chamber at exactly 11:42am after a six-month suspension.

Her return marked the end of a six-month legal tussle and drama that had sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the upper legislative chamber had adjourned plenary on July 24 to proceed on its annual recess, initially scheduled to resume on September 23.

However, according to a memo signed by the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Chinedu Akubueze—and sighted by LEADERSHIP on September 23—the resumption date was postponed to October 7.

Akpoti-Uduaghan walked into the chamber and made her way to her designated seat, and after sitting down, exchanged pleasantries with a few fellow lawmakers.

She was accompanied to the National Assembly by a number of civil society activists, including BringBackOurGirls co-convener Aisha Yesufu, who was spotted observing proceedings from the Senate gallery.

However, several of the Kogi Central Senator’s supporters were reportedly denied entry into the gallery.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return followed a court ruling that declared her six-month suspension “excessive and unconstitutional.”

the Senate had earlier unsealed her office to pave the way for her return.

Her resumption comes despite earlier resistance from the National Assembly management, which had maintained that she remained suspended pending the outcome of trhe ongoing litigation.

The senator’s suspension, first imposed on March 6, cut off her access to her office, security detail, and Senate duties and allowances.