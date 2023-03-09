The minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to commence immediate investigation into the collision of a passenger train and a bus conveying government workers to their work places in Lagos Thursday morning.

According to reports, two persons were confirmed killed while many sustained various degrees of injuries when a moving train rammed into a BRT bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Thursday.

Describing the accident as unfortunate, Sirika assured the public of the capacity of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways of preventing such in the future.

UPDATED: 3 Die, Many Injured As Train Colllides With Lagos Workers’ Bus

He solicited the cooperation of members of the public as investigation by the NSIB team commences.

Special assistant to the minister on public affairs, Dr James Odaudu, also said the minister commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, especially those who have lost their loved ones, on the sad event, and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.