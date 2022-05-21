A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has assured the people of Lagos West of a quality representation that would be people centered.

The former Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana in a statement signed by his campaign organisation on Friday, stated that he is running to represent Lagos West Senatorial District in order to secure a vantage bargaining chip for Lagos State in the next dispensation where the state is positioned for better economic prosperity and the security of the state takes center stage at the federal level.

Obanikoro added that his legislative and administrative experiences would help in attracting major infrastructure projects where unemployment can be addressed in the short and mid terms.

He expressed confidence that he would be able to lobby other legislators to achieve the long awaited special status for the state, address unemployment, more infrastructures and make Lagos security a focal national importance.

The statement reads in parts : “With over 20 years of experience serving at all tiers of government, including the National Assembly as a Senator, I know how things work, I know how to navigate and get things done in government which Lagos will benefit from day one of my resuming office.

“My experience and capacity to get things done undoubtedly makes me the most viable candidate, however my vision and legislative plan for Lagos is one that I am equally proud of and confident Lagosians and the people of Lagos West Senatorial District will appreciate and approve.’’

“With a Lagos first Agenda, my plan is to achieve the following: Special Status for Lagos – The centre of excellence is too germane to Nigeria not to be accorded special status requiring special attention and collaboration with the Federal Government.’’