The special adviser to Plateau State governor on public affairs Hon Diket Plang has dismissed the insinuation by pundits that his principal Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) like his predecessors will not succeed in installing the next governor of the state in 2023.

Plang told LEADERSHIP in Jos, the state capital, that Lalong and the ruling APC will break the succession jinx to produce his successor from the Plateau central zone.

Since the inception of democratic rule in 1999, no governor in the state has succeeded in installing a successor. Such attempts by former governors Joshua Dariye and Jonah Jang hit the brick wall.

The governor’s aide said the scenario that surrounds Lalong and that of Dariye and Jang is different.

Plang said the governor is on the same page with the party, APC at the state and national level. He further noted that the governor is also with the government at the federal level.

“Therefore, I also know that the governorship will come from the central zone and whoever picks the ticket from the zone will likely be the winner of the governorship election. You know the central zone is like the umbilical cord of Plateau. It is in the middle, it holds the South and North together with a firm belt,” he said.

Commenting on Dariye’s inability to install a successor, Plang said toward the end of his administration, he was not connected to the top, the top was not with him because he had issues with them.

According to him, “There was an impeachment which we all know was facilitated. He was brought back by Supreme Court judgement barely two weeks to the election and there is no way he can install his successor. It became tough for him even when he brought a candidate from another party to run against the ruling party at the federal level.”

For Jang, the governor’s aide said Jang is a firm person who believes in himself more than any person. “He decided on an excellent candidate wrongly. I will say he brought almost his child to be the governor at the period when he is running a self-government like a limited liability company. So many stakeholders were not happy and when it came to the period of transition, he brought his child again from Du to be the next governor,” he added.