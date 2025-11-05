The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that the country has recorded 11 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever in Ondo State.

This was disclosed in its epidemiological report for week 43rd of 2025, showing an increase from nine cases reported in the previous week.

Cumulatively, as of week 43, a total of 176 deaths have been recorded across the country, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.4 per cent higher than the 16.6 per cent recorded in the same period in 2024.

So far in 2025, 21 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 102 local government areas (LGAs), the report revealed.

According to the NCDC, four states: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Taraba, account for 88 per cent of all confirmed cases reported this year. Ondo alone recorded 37 per cent, followed by Bauchi (21 per cent), Edo (17 per cent), and Taraba (13 per cent). The remaining 12 per cent were reported from 17 other states.

The report indicated that the predominant age group affected was 21 to 30 years, with a range from 1 to 96 years and a median age of 30 years. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases stands at 1:0.8.

NCDC also noted a decline in both suspected and confirmed cases compared to the same period in 2024. Encouragingly, no new healthcare worker infection was recorded in week 43.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) has continued to coordinate response efforts across national and subnational levels to curb the spread of the disease.