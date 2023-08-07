Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) will today hold the maiden edition of the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement yesterday in Abuja signed by the general secretary of NGE, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the lecture series was established to honour the memory of Alhaji Lateef Jakande (1929-2021), the NGE’s founding president, who played a crucial role in the formation and development of the NGE as a professional body for editors in Nigeria.

With the theme “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics,” it said the annual lecture will provide a platform to discuss and examine the media’s role in society and address current developments affecting the media landscape and the nation as a whole.

NGE said the event aims to nurture a culture of appreciation for the contributions made by Alhaji Jakande and promote dialogue for the betterment of the media and Nigeria.

Jakande, beyond his contributions to the media, went on to serve commendably as the first civilian governor of Lagos State and as a federal minister of works and housing. His legacy remains cherished, and his name is synonymous with committed service in both the media and public service.

The NGE, founded on May 20, 1961, was initially named the Guild of Newspaper Editors of Nigeria, later expanded to include colleagues from the broadcast media, thus becoming the Nigerian Guild of Editors. The organisation aims to serve as an elite club of editors, fostering professional growth through networking, addressing common challenges, and establishing relationships with various stakeholders in the media, government, professional, and trade associations.