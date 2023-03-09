The managing director, CEO of Nigerian Communication Satellite NIGCOMSAT Limited Engr. Tukur Mohammed Lawal has vowed to strengthen the agency and make it globally competitive even as he promised to address the fundamental issues currently inhibiting the company from achieving its aims.

Lawal made this pledge on Tuesday at a Two-day Retreat organised for the Board and Management of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Abuja with the theme, redefining the NIGCOMSAT Roadmap for Exponential Growth,” even as he pledged to remodel the business development plan of the Company towards achieving the much-desired competitive edge.

He also vowed to set the company on the right path again and address all its challenges, enormous as they may be, adding that it is the mentality to defeat these challenges that the management needs to turn around the fortunes of the company.

Lawal said the aim of the retreat was to the management and board of the company to have a retrospection and a serious review on the myriads of challenges that stare them in the face: to either survive in this industry or to perish.

“Against this background, today’s retreat calls for retrospection, a serious soul searching on our side as these two choices stare us in the face: to either survive in this industry or to perish.’’

“As we all gather here today, it is my candid opinion that, enormous as the challenges are, they are not insurmountable. And it is the mentality to defeat these challenges that we need to turn around the fortunes of this company.

‘‘Today also offers us another opportunity to reappraise our situation and find a lasting solution to the myriad problems surrounding NIGCOMSAT LTD. We are to breathe into NIGCOMSAT Ltd a new lease of life. As we dwell on issues surrounding this organization, let’s all bear in mind that the future of this company lies on the outcome of this retreat.

‘‘I will rely more on your expertise and counsel. The Executive Management team under my watch is poised to address the fundamental issues to be raised here. After a town hall meeting, we came face-to-face with the gloomy picture of the company in terms of revenue generation, whereupon l sought staff cooperation to change the story for good.

‘‘I am glad to inform you that the optimism to resuscitate this organisation was very obvious in my interaction with them. To us at NIGCOMSAT today, ‘On time is late’, ‘HSE are our core values’, ‘A clean workplace is Safe’, ‘Corporate objectives override self-interest’, ‘Customer is king’, ‘l pledge to be our good ambassador’, ‘ l pledge to confidentiality’, ‘l commit to loyalty and integrity’ amongst others.

‘‘So far, these are our guiding pillars and principles. I am happy to inform you that the staff have queued into this direction. As we consider all the issues before us here this morning, l appeal to us to deal with them on their merit and I assure you that after this retreat, we shall heave a sigh of relief having thoroughly set the company on the right path again.’’

In his remarks, the chairman of NIGCOMSAT board, Engr. Yusuf Kazaure said the retreat would enable them to review operations, strategies and objectives of NIGCOMSAT, and then come up with the way forward.

‘‘The main essence is to allow the board and management of NIGCOMSAT to be able to take a strategic look at how they are operating and the environment in which they are operating, coupled with the fact that we have a new managing director.

‘‘For us in NIGCOMSAT, we need to work as a team, have everybody on the same page, speak to ourselves, review the goals objectively and then come up with a roadmap and be able to get everybody committed to the common goal and ensure success of the company’’.