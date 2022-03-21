Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was yesterday turbaned the Kaura Kaiama, the defender of Kaiama Emirate, in recognition of his administration’s developmental strides in the area.

The governor was turbaned alongside senate president, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who bagged the title of Magayaki Kaiama and the senator representing Kwara North, Sadiq Suleiman Umar who was enrobed as Dan-Amar or the beloved Prince of Kaiama.

The emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu – Omar, said the awardees were chosen based on their rich contributions to the growth of the emirate, expressing his joy and gratitude for the honour of their presence.

“Your Excellencies, the titles being conferred on you today are a token of the community’s genuine recognition and appreciation of your positive contributions to the progress of our people,” he said.

The emir, who spoke through Mutawali of Kaiama, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Umar, acknowledged the federal and state governments’ ongoing efforts at fixing the Kaiama-Kishi road project.

The state government is already fixing a stretch of the over 64km road that connects Kaiama to southwestern Kishi town in Oyo State.

“We are aware of your frantic efforts to get the federal government to complete the Kishi-Kaiama road which was stalled before (the Governor) took over the mantle of government in 2019,” the emir said.

“Part of the success story of the renewed efforts of the Governor, the distinguished Senator Sadiq Umar and other stakeholders and friends of Kaiama is the recent approval of over N24 billion by the Federal Executive Council for Kaiama-Kishi road project,” he added.

The senate president Lawan lauded the emirate for finding him worthy of the title, and identified with the performance of Senator Sadiq in the Senate.

Governor AbdulRazaq also expressed his profound appreciation to the emir of Kaiama and the entire people of the emirate for honouring him with the title of Kaura Kaiama.