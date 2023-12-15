A House of Representatives member for the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, has raised concerns over abandoned electricity projects in his constituency.

Ezechi raised the issue when the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) led by Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz appeared before the House Committee on Power during a budget defense.

He said, “I raised concerns about the 132kv Kwale-Okpai transmission line and its substations, questioning TCN on why they abandoned the project and haven’t mobilized the contractor back to the site.

“I pressed the agency for making excuses instead of taking decisive actions to conclude the project.”

I also highlighted the significant contributions of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, particularly the 960 megawatts Okpai Independent Power Plant, to the nation’s economy and the power sector.”

The lawmaker stated that Ndokwa/Ukwuani also hosts over seven multinational Oil and Gas companies and has the largest gas reserve in sub-Sahara Africa.

Responding, the TCN’s managing director, Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, denied the claims, citing poor funding for project delays, and pledged to address the funding issue to ensure a timely project completion.