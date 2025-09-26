Serie A side Lazio has announced that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained a lesion to the bicep femoris in his right leg during their Serie A clash with AS Roma.

Dele-Bashiru was assisted off the pitch early in the derby, which Lazio lost 1-0.

However, the club’s statement did not specify the grade of the lesion or how long he will be sidelined.

The Biancocelesti stated that Dele-Bashiru has already begun the rehabilitation process, and they will continue conservative treatment for the time being.

The 24-year-old has made four league appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.

He is now doubtful for the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Squirrels of Benin Republic next month.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is expected to announce his squad for the matches next week.