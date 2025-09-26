More than 400 golfers are set to swing for glory in the Nigeria @ 6Honours 5 Independence Golf Tournament, which will take place at the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja.

The week-long event is being organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary and to honour both retired and serving officers of the Nigerian Army.

Dr James Agbonhese, the chairman of the organising committee, made this announcement during a press conference held at the Club House yesterday. He said the tournament aims to promote unity, camaraderie, and national pride.

“This is more than just a sporting competition. It reflects our national values—unity, perseverance, discipline, and excellence,” Agbonhese stated.

He also noted that the event will include the commissioning of key infrastructural projects within the golf resort, such as the Midway Hut built by Chief Samuel Ayanmele, a Modern Golf Practice Range, and the Back 9 Starter Shed constructed by Brig.-Gen. D.M. Onoyiveta (rtd), alongside a new Golf Cart Bay.

Agbonhese expressed gratitude to the tournament’s Grand Patron and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his steadfast support for both the club and the event.

The club’s captain, Major General Samson Jiya, referred to the tournament as a symbolic tribute to the military’s role in safeguarding national unity. Speaking on his behalf, the vice chairman of TYB Golf Club, Dr Ali Peters, stated: “As we celebrate, we must reflect on the legacy of our founding fathers and the sacrifices that have brought us this far.”

He emphasised that the club’s new facilities mark a significant turning point in its development. “These projects will greatly enhance the golfing experience for both members and visitors,” he said. “They reflect the club’s steady growth and commitment to providing world-class facilities.”

Shola Adebayo, the tournament manager, promised a memorable experience for players and guests.

“The tournament will feature daily games, networking sessions, and cultural showcases,” Adebayo explained. “It’s set to deliver not only top-level golf but also an unforgettable experience for all involved.”

The tournament will officially tee off on Saturday, 27 September, and will conclude on 1 October with a ceremonial tee-off event.

Dignitaries expected to attend include the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen O.O. Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye; along with other distinguished guests, civilians, diplomats, and retired senior officers.

An awards ceremony will take place later in the day to crown the tournament champion and honour winners across various categories.