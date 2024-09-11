There is no end to the leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Plateau State chapter, with accusations of corruption, misconduct, and political interference flying between rival groups.

At the centre of the storm is the incumbent NULGE president, Chief Arandong Yohanna Makwin, seeking a second term in office, and Comrade Izere Igyem, also in the race for NULGE president.

A group of NULGE members, led by Comrade Izere Igyem, has publicly denounced Makwin’s leadership, accusing him of various wrongdoing, including financial impropriety and abuse of power.

But in a counter press conference held in Jos, the Tarzarce Group, a faction supporting Makwin’s re-election, vehemently denied these allegations.

The group’s director general, Comrade Hillary G. Shown stated that the accusations were baseless and politically motivated, aimed at undermining Makwin’s candidacy.

He explained that the recent disqualification of several candidates, including Comrade Ezekiel Musa Yelwa and Comrade Dauda Aku, was by the union’s constitution.

Shown also defended Makwin’s decision to seek re-election without stepping down from his current position, emphasising that the union’s rules do not require such a move.

The Tarzarce Group accused Igyem and his faction of attempting to manipulate the election process by interfering in selecting delegates from various local government branches.

They also criticised his record, claiming he had engaged in corrupt practices as a branch official.

The factional clash has raised concerns about the future of NULGE in Plateau State and the potential for further disruptions to the union’s activities.