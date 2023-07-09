LEADERSHIP Emerges Runner-Up In ReportHer Award For Gender-balanced Reporting

LEADERSHIP Newspaper has emerged runner up in the print category at the maiden edition of ReportHer Awards for gender-balanced reporting.

The event which yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos was attended by many dignitaries in the Nigerian media industry.

The general manager, Southern Operations, LEADERSHIP, Chima Akwaja, who received the award on behalf of the company, thanked the organisers for beaming their searchlight and recognising the works of media houses in providing balanced reporting on women, pledging that the award would motivate the company to do more.

ReportHer Awards is a gender-balanced reportage awards that recognises media organisations and journalists who actively report on women, give prime time to them and strive for gender- balanced reportage.

The awards is an initiative of Women Radio 91.7 in partnership with the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism with support from UNWomen and the government of Canada.

In the print category, Blueprint Newspapers emerged the overall winner. In the television category, Arise News emerged winner, while AIT was the runner up. In the radio category, Voice of Nigeria emerged winner, while Sparkling 92.3 FM emerged runner up.