Leadway Assurance Company Limited is set to deploy artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven and research-oriented initiatives to drive its operations in 2023 as it plans to continue its dominance in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The company’s managing director/CEO,, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, who disclosed this recently in his New Year strategic welcome message to all stakeholders on January 1, 2023, noted that, “as the business environment evolves, the speed of change being driven by technology will never be slower. This obviously has profound implications for business.

“Therefore, we will be deploying more data-driven and research-oriented initiatives, adopting data and artificial intelligence practices for improved processes and quick decision-making to promote immersive and exceptional customer experience.

Indeed, part of our emphasis this year is to significantly enhance our operational excellence with improvements in our technology use.”

Similarly, he said, Leadway is committed to strengthening its risk management strategies and technical expertise to ensure such risks are properly identified, assessed, and proactively mitigated this year and years to come.

Expressing optimism that the future holds immense opportunities for all its businesses, given the government’s huge investment in public infrastructure and imminent changes in the economy, he added that, Leadway, as an organisation, will continue to tap into these emerging opportunities and pursue its strategic goal of being ‘the most dominant insurance company in revenue and profit market share, within the corporate and retail market segments in the country.

Tunde reiterated that the organisation cannot achieve these towering objectives without a firm commitment to providing a world-class customer experience consistency, while charging his team to be more customer-centric in improving Leadway’s customers’ experience positively at every touch point in its customer service value chain.