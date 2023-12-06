Convener of Arewa Youth Federation, Comrade Kabiru Mohammed, has condemned the “false and malicious allegations of corruption against the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

He specifically asked Jackson Ude to allow Bichi to do his work and refrain from blackmail to distract him.

Ude, in a recent X (Twitter) handle, accused Bichi of refusing to pay personnel of the service while increasing his severance allowance to hundreds of millions.

In a reaction yesterday, Mohammed in a statement he issued, said, “Our findings from highly placed and credible sources in the DSS negates completely the false accusations of Jackson. As a matter of fact, information at our disposal indicates that no director-general of the Service before Bichi has catered for staff welfare like he has done. Bichi is ahead on staff welfare and motivation.

“The palliatives package referred to by Jackson in his X (Twitter) post exists only in his thinking and deluded sponsors same as the accusation of an imagined severance allowance which he accused Bichi of allocating the sum of N200 million to himself. All these allegations are false and intended to malign Bichi,” he said.

Mohammed also condemned the vexatious post, describing it as regrettable and sponsored to blackmail Bichi.

He stated that it was a premeditated attempt to paint Bichi and the efforts of the DSS in bad light.

The group frowned at the “unwarranted blackmail against an upright and determined spy chief” and warned Jackson and his sponsors to desist from this trade of blackmail.

It vowed to use all legitimate means to fight and unveil those behind the blackmail business.

“We are convinced that the eagle eyes of Bichi have prevented the sponsors of Jackson Ude from shortchanging the country hence the unprovoked attacks on the DG,” he said.