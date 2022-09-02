The Obi/ Datti Media Office yesterday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to focus on marketing himself and stop his futile attempt to label Peter Obi a bigot.

The media office, in a statement, faulted Okowa for accusing the Labour Party presidential candidate of fanning the embers of religion, noting that the governor has exposed his ignorance of the magnitude of the nation’s challenges and why Nigerians are supporting the LP candidate massively.

The statement read in part, “Okowa’s baseless allegation is one of the many attempts at trying to label Obi as belonging to the country’s primaeval politics, religion, tribe, and geography.

“First, Obi was tagged a mere social media blitz, hanging in the air without structure; second, he was labelled an Igbo and IPOB irredentist, and, now Okowa, grieved by Obi’s popularity among the lay faithful now, says he is fanning religious sentiments.

“The truth is that Obi is a driver of a movement whose membership and support cut across all facets of our national life and any attempts to pigeonhole him into any sector will fail.

“Obi has visited churches even before he became the present run for the presidency. In July 2021, he was at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, Abuja, to attend the 25th anniversary of a priest and the church erupted when he was introduced. At various weddings in Abuja, Lagos, and, all over the country where he visited, Nigerians celebrated him for what he stood for and what he did when he held public office in Anambra State.

“One of such functions was Dr Okowa’s child’s wedding at the National Ecumenical Conference Centre, Abuja, this year. Celebration of Obi at any public gathering has been there long before he began to aspire for the presidency.“

The statement added, “We don’t expect Governor Okowa to join in this fantasy talks of attack dogs but to use every available avenue he has to market himself and his candidate instead of dwelling in gainsaying anything that concerns Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Truth which is glaring and known to even Okowa is that the Labour Party candidate is leading a movement that cannot be stopped or distracted by any side talk because it was prompted by long-standing oppression of the people who are about to be liberated with Obi’s message of hope.

“Taking back the country and rebuilding it is a task that is almost certain as there is no going back. The oppressors have forced the oppressed to pull the trigger and there is going back.“