Charles Leclerc took a surprise pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing on his last run of qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh on the grid for Mercedes as title rival Max Verstappen took second for Red Bull.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was third, from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc’s first flying lap in final qualifying was enough for pole but his crash curtailed what had looked set to be a thrilling climax to the session.

It was Ferrari’s first pole since 26 October, 2019, when Leclerc was fastest at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.

The Ferraris have been on the pace all weekend and went into qualifying looking set to fight for pole position with Verstappen and the Mercedes drivers.

Leclerc delivered on his team’s potential with a strong performance at his home race. He was fastest in second qualifying and then 0.24 seconds quicker than Verstappen on his first lap of the final session.