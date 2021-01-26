Ancestral land refers to lands belonging to an indigenous people or community. This involves the continuous possession and occupation of the land by the said indigenous people. Their right to such lands shall be protected from any encroachment.

In colonial Nigeria, there were different land tenure systems for the northern and southern parts of the country. In the south, the land was owned by families and communities (villages, towns). Where individuals exercised control over land by virtue of their belonging to the land-owning families and communities. The only land that was excluded from this arrangement was that which had purposely been designated public land by the British Crown.

However, in northern Nigeria, in contrast to the dual system (customary land law and English estate system) in southern Nigeria, northern Nigeria operated a system of land tenure based on state control and state management of land.

State control of land in northern Nigeria can be traced to the report of the Northern Nigeria Lands Committee of 1908 which was adopted by the northern Nigerian colonial government. The report recommended that

the colonial government should take over the control and management of land in northern Nigeria from the traditional rulers, and that the government should assume responsibility for making grants for the use and enjoyment of land in northern Nigeria. The report also recommended that transfers of title to the use and occupation of land should be prohibited without the prior consent of the governor. These recommendations were promulgated into law by the Land and Native Rights Proclamation of 1910.

Over the years there had been numerous laws on land ownership and administration in Nigeria, however the subsisting law on land ownership and administration is the Land Use Act. The Land Use Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to standardise land administration systems across the country. It vested all urban land within a state in the state governor, and all non-urban land in the local governments in which they are found. Excluded from the control of state and local governments are all lands designated to be federal – for example land occupied by federal agencies and departments.

The 1978 the Land Use Act abolished all existing freehold systems, and provided for a nationwide leasehold system. The leases are typically granted for 99 years, the maximum period stipulated by the Act.

It was in the exercise of the power vested on state governors on state lands, that the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje forced luxury buses owners who are mostly from South East out of their park in Sabon Gari, Kano to a makeshift park at Kano-Maiduguri By-pass and have been told by the 3rd party/contractor that they would pay astronomical N10 million tax per company per annum.

The luxury bus owners under the aegis of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) appealed for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari over their eviction from the Sabon Gari Luxury Bus Park, Kano, Kano State capital by the state government, but there was no response from President Muhammadu Buhari. The luxury bus owners who were also reading ethnic meaning over the treatment meted out to them had to move to the new place where Kano government wanted them to stay or

leave the state. The association lamented that their members have operated in the park for over 40 years, noting that their eviction was done without any warning, notification, negotiation, consultation or consent of the association.

Similarly, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu recently asked all Fulani herdsmen in Ondo State to vacate forest reserves within the state. He also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the herdsmen. The governor said the activities of the herdsmen have long been causing a threat to security in the state.

The eviction order has lead to war of words between the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) leading to threats of war by leaders who should know better. The Presidency’s intervention on the issue did not help matters, as it was perceived to be biased especially by people from other parts of Nigeria! They believe that the FGN has been lethargic in handling issues of insecurity that concerned herdsmen. It is as a result of failure of governance at all levels that non-state actors have taken centre stage! That is the case of Chief Sunday Adeyemo who issued a quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. Already the former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that government must not arrest or harm the popular Yoruba activist, Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Fani-Kayode who gave the warning on his Twitter handle said such arrest would be dangerous, reckless and counter-productive. He said this following a report that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Igboho immediately and transfer him to Abuja. The former minister argued that when Northern youths issued similar quit notice on Igbos living in the north, they were never arrested.

It is now obvious that the failure of the government to reign in the northern youths when they issued quit notice to Igbos living in the north makes the presidency open to the accusation of bias if it now moves to arrest Chief Sunday Igboho.

Similarly, a few weeks ago a group called Sokoto Muslim Forum issued order to the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah to apologize over his Christmas Homily in which the Catholic cleric was accused of insulting Muslims, or leave Sokoto State, the federal government while condemning the quit notice on Kukah did little to arrest the leaders of the group. Perhaps that attitude of government is what is emboldening others to issue quit notice at random to people who do not speak like them or worship like them.

That said, we should note that Nigeria belong to all of us and that Nigerians have the right to live in any part of the country without hindrance. This column has repeatedly argued that the lasting solution to the intractable problem between herders and farmers is for the nation to embrace ranching which is the best practice all over the world. There should be government intervention through the Central Bank of

Nigeria (CBN) to provide funds for Nigerians at single digit interest rate to purchase lands and necessary equipment for ranching in any part of Nigeria of their choice. The big corporations at home and abroad should also invest in ranching.

While the lands in the states are vested on the state governors, the governors should exercise the power to provide security for law-abiding citizens. Certainly, no part of any state should be used

as a camp from which attacks are launched on other citizens. All Nigerians by law are permitted to live lawfully in any part of Nigeria but they MUST be law abiding. The key word is lawfully. It is clearly the duty of law to keep the peace and remove lawless persons.

Aluta Continua!