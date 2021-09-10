Governor of Katsina State Aminu Bello Masari said the successful conduct of local government congresses by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at the national level has prepared the party for victory in 2023 general elections with a wide margin.

The governor spoke when he received the local government congress report from the national organising committee sent to the state.

He thanked them for the conduct of the congress done by consensus, and called for continued support and understanding of the party’s loyalists in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masari said, “We are laying a foundation for APC, preparing it for 2023 and Insha Allah, APC will win by a wide margin.

“If you look at the registration of the membership, if 70 per cent of the people would vote, APC is sure of getting 30 million votes. We can say success is a short distance from us. Insha Allah, we will be there and we will achieve that,” the governor said.

He appreciated members of the press for their effort during and after the congress, and called on them to be patriotic while carrying out their statutory assignment in the state.

Earlier, the chairman of the national organising committee, Aliyu Kumu, thanked the governor and members of the party for their understanding and adoption of consensus to carry everybody along in the process.