A Plateau State High Court yesterday ordered the chairman of Langtang North local government area, Joshua U. Lanven, to assume office in his position as the elected chairman of the council with immediate effect.

The chairman was denied spending his three years as spelt out by the Section 30 of the Local Government Law of Plateau State by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission and went ahead to conduct election in Langtang North one year to the expiration of his tenure in office .

Lanven contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Amos Nanloh, for the local government seat of Langtang North local government seat in 2018 and the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) declared Nanloh elected and he was sworn in.

However, Lanven went to the Local Government Election Tribunal where the election was quashed in his favour and he was sworn in as duly elected as the chairman on October 9, 2019 for the period of three years.

But after spending two years in office, PLASIEC declared his seat vacant by advertisement in the media which led to Lanven to approach the state high court which also reinstated him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But PLASIEC went further on appeal to the State High Court claiming to be legally all right to conduct local government elections in Langtang North.

So, yesterday, the High Court, headed by Justice Ishaku Kunda, in a declarative judgement asked Lanven to resume office immediately without delay to complete his three-year tenure which terminates on 9th October, 2022 as he took oath of office on 9th October, 2019.