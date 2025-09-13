Over 1,000 schools are expected to take part in the 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup Football competition scheduled to kick off on September 18.

Advertisement

St Patrick College, Asaba is the venue of the Principals Cup football Competition which is in its 8th edition this term.

In the Warri South West Local Government, a total of 11 schools are expected to take part with the opening fixture scheduled for September 22 when Agogboro Secondary School tackles Ikpere Secondary School.

For the Warri South LG, 24 schools will be on parade as Obodo Secondary School takes Nana College College in the opening fixture scheduled for September 22nd.

Ukwani Local Government has 31 teams competing for honours and the opening game is between Amai Secondary School and Ezionum Secondary School.

Bomadi Local Government have 16 teams fighting for honours with between September 22 and 26th. According to the 2025 Timeline, the registration for schools will take place between Monday, September 8, and Friday, September 12 at various secondary schools within Delta State.

There will be press briefing on Tuesday, September 16 at the Ministry Conference room before the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, takes the official kick-off on September 18.

The organisers also announced that screening will take place before all the kick off games of the preliminaries before the kickoff of games by 2pm everyday.

The tournament will continue with Zonal Matches at eight designated venues within the state between Tuesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 2, while the final eight teams will play their quarterfinal games on Tuesday, October 7, at four designated venues to be determined based on the location of qualified schools.

A total of nine Local Governments have also registered technical colleges to take part in the 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup.