Zenrose Concept Got You Covered 'Cakewise'

Zenrose Concept is a catering outfit in the business of providing exceptional experience as regards to cakes and general party catering. With Zenrose you no longer have to worry about getting a ‘great’ cake (both in looks and taste) for that event as they provide you with sumptuous, tasty cakes and treats. Interested in learning a skill? Why not contact them on any of their social media handles.

“We don’t just bake cakes, we create an experience that cannot be put into words,” says Adangozi Onumonu, CEO of the company. “How do I know this? Everyone who has ever tasted our cakes say so,” she added emphatically.

Sporting Tributes:

Kelechi Iheanacho: King of the ‘King Power’?

‘Seniorman Kelz’ as he is fondly called by a section of his fans is having the season of his life. As at the time of writing this, he is the highest goal scorer for English Premier League side, Leicester City. An astonishing 14 goals in 14 matches is making the former Manchester City starlet the toast of his team’s fans. The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker is enjoying his best season ever alongside Wilfred Ndidi for the Foxes. So, has Iheanacho overtaken Jamie Vardy as the real king of Leicester’s King Power stadium? Fans give their views.

Can arsenal just buy him and Ndidi and have these two things work for God’s sake.

Faisal Olawale Lawal

All I want to say is we bless God for the person that ‘cut soap’ for him. He’s been pretty impressive!

Tariah Ipalibo

His village people have finally freed him to shine as he was supposed to.

Cobham Esther

Make Iheanacho go thank the baba wey do am for am.

Stephen Idongesit

Thank God for him. It couldn’t have come at a better time. Vardy is aging out, he’s in pole position to be head honcho in the coming seasons.

Nona Matthew

I think this is the Kelechi Iheanacho we expected to see when he broke out. He’s finally living up to his potential. I hope he finally finds consistency.

George Hopee Joshua

Iheanacho’s recent form is great, this is the guy we know before he got signed to Manchester City. Scoring goals every game is good for both him and the team.

Ama Emmanuel

WEEKEND COOKING: LEAH TWAKI: Pounded Yam Any Day Any Time With Fried Egusi Soup

This meal goes well for me any day any time. The pounded yam is easy to prepare as it involves peeling the yam, cutting it to slice pieces, washing with clean water and allow to boil till it is soft. Pound the cooked yam in a mortar and you have your pounded yam.

The Egusi soup is a special delicacy I learnt from my sister. I call her my expert chef due to her special ways of cooking. This fried Egusi is prepared by first gathering the ingredient which are: two cups of Egusi, de-boned and parboiled dried fish, some fresh seed of red pepper, handful of pumpkin (ugu) leaves, very small freshly washed bitter leaves, palm oil, seasoning, salt, crayfish, parboiled goat meat or any other meat of choice, some chopped onions and clean water.

The interesting time is the moment of preparing the Egusi soup. By just perceiving the aroma coming out of the soup, one will feel like eating it right from the fire. Also, the bitter leaves do the magic as they give the soup a finishing sweet taste as you swallow the food.

WISHLIST: Top Five Things That Would Wow Me

Ossai Lydia: ‘Getting a first-class honours in field of study’

As a Nigerian youth, the first thing on that list would be to be alive and not to die before I could possibly get every other thing on that wishlist completed.

Second thing I would wish for is a comfortable life were I get things and pay for things without checking the price list and then dropping it back quickly.

Third on the list would be straight ‘A’s in my field of study to get me a first class honours.

Fourth on my list is a Red Toyota Tundra CrewMax 4×4 1794 edition. My age-mates would probably be wishing for a Benz, Toyota Venza or Spider. But that car right there is my baby. I remember seeing it for the very first time at my neighbour’s compound, then I knew I had to get it someday because I feel that other cars or people on the road find it intimidating.

The last but not the least because a girl can dream, should be an iphone XS Max because the camera is awesome and I will be able to showcase my business and promote my brand.