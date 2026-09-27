Liverpool ended Everton’s five-match winning run in the Merseyside derby at Anfield with a deserved 2-0 victory, inspired by goals from Swedish duo Beata Olsson and Cornelia Kapocs.

The Reds made a flying start, taking the lead in the fourth minute from a corner — the quickest goal recorded in a Women’s Super League (WSL) derby between the sides.

Olsson escaped the attention of Hannah Blundell before guiding her header beyond Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Everton struggled to create clear opportunities in the opening half, with their best chance coming shortly after the half-hour mark when Hannah Cain lifted her effort over the crossbar after Liverpool surrendered possession.

The visitors improved after the interval and attacked with greater purpose, but Liverpool continued to create the clearer chances.

Vivien Endemann struck the crossbar, while Natalia Ramos saw one effort blocked by Ruby Mace before firing another over the bar.

Mace was again called upon to deny Liverpool when she cleared a Kapocs header off the line, while Reds goalkeeper Khiara Keating produced an important save to keep out substitute Holly McNamara.

Liverpool eventually secured the points four minutes before the end of normal time when Kapocs turned inside the Everton penalty area before drilling a low shot into the corner.

The victory gave Liverpool consecutive wins over Everton for the first time since recording three straight victories between 2013 and 2014.

It also moved the Reds above their city rivals into fifth place in the WSL table.