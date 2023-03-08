The teeming fans of the high-flying Lobi Stars of Makurdi will soon watch their team playing its home matches at the Aper Aku stadium as work has commenced in earnest at the 8,000 capacity stadium by the contractor, Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited, who is saddled with the responsibility to install the artificial turf on the pitch.

Mr Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle, was seen at the site with his team removing the dilapidated artificial turf on the pitch as well as other particles in preparation to replace them with the new modern and advanced synthetic turf that would stand the test of time.

According to a source at Lobi Stars, the vice chairman of the club and former Nigerian international, Donminic Iorfa, while reacting to the development expressed satisfaction with the attitude and manner in which the contractor has approached the project, stressing that with such aggression the project will be completed on time.

Lobi Stars are among the five Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs currently playing their home matches away from home in the ongoing league season after their traditional home grounds were rejected by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for not measuring up to the required standard. The other ‘nomadic’ clubs are Niger Tornadoes, Kwara United, Nasarawa United and Enugu Rangers.

Lobi Stars currently use the New Jos Township Stadium for their NPFL home matches.