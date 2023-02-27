Local Airlines that had hitherto suspended flight service due to the conduct of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections have resumed operation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the local airline operators suspended operations on the eve of the election.

The airlines have put out statements to this effect, saying they won’t operate on election day.

However, while some airlines commence operation on Sunday, other will start on Monday.

For instance, Ibom, Arik, Airpeace airlines started operation on Sunday while, United Nigeria Airlines and Azman will start their operations fully on Monday.

“This is to inform you that Ibom Air will not be operating on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to take place on this day. Normal operations will commence on 26th February, 2023.”

Azman air, in an advisory to travellers said their won’t be flight operations on election day and the following day.

The advisory reads, “this is to inform all our esteemed passengers that Azman Air will not operate any of its scheduled flights on Saturday, 25th and Sunday 26th February, 2023 due to restriction of movement resulting from the impending General Elections.

resume accordingly after the Elections.”

Air Peace in a statement to the public titled ‘No scheduled flight operations on February 25, 2023’ told members of the public that there will be no scheduled flights on February 25, 2023, due to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

It said scheduled flight operations resume on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s major carriers, equally told journalists that the airline would not fly on the 25th due to the elections but will resume on Sunday, 26th February, 2023.

Dana Air also confirmed that it will not have any flights but would return after the elections.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP, the spokesman of United Nigeria Airlines, Achillus Chud-Uchegbu, said the airline’s operation will resume on Monday.

Also, the spokesmen of Arik air and Air Peace, Banji Ola and Stanley Olisa respectively said their airlines resumed operation on Sunday.