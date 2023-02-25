Ahead of the February 25 general election, local airlines have announced shutdown of operation on 25th of February, 2023, which is the day of election.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, while some airlines shutdown only on election day, others added 26th of February, 2023 as a no flight day.

Already, Ibom Air has released a statement to this effect, saying, they won’t operate on election day.

“This is to inform you that Ibom Air will not be operating on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to take place on this day. Normal operations will commence on 26th February, 2023,” he stressed.

Azman air, in an advisory to travellers said, there won’t be flight operations on election day and the following day.

The advisory reads; “this is to inform all our esteemed passengers that Azman Air will not operate any of its scheduled flights on Saturday, 25th and Sunday 26th February, 2023 due to restriction of movement resulting from the impending General Elections. Operations will resume accordingly after the Elections.”

Air Peace, in its statement to the public titled ‘No scheduled flight operations on February 25, 2023,’ told members of the public that there will be no scheduled flights on February 25, 2023, due to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

It said, scheduled flight operations resume on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

A source with Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s major carriers, equally told journalists that the airline will not fly on the 25th due to the elections.

Dana Air also confirmed that it will not have any flight but would return after the elections.

Passengers, according to one operator, need to also understand that the no movement does not give operators, pilots, cabin crew, flight dispatchers, ground handlers, caterers, oil marketers and all the components that make a successful flight avenue to meet their demands.

“An election is a national event and since airlines are of this nation, it stands to reason that any law guiding the elections equally guides us. Our democracy is not as ripe as that of the United States where they do not halt everything to vote,” it said.

This directive may not affect foreign airlines’ flying into the country as they may choose to operate their schedules and drop passengers in the country to find their way.

It is also learnt that Air Traffic Controllers ( ATC) of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) would be on duty as essential services to guide aircraft as over-flyers or into the Nigerian airspace.