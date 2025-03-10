Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has announced that recent agreements reached during his visit to Lombardy, Italy, will lead to increased youth employment and stimulate the economy of the FCT.

Wike stated this on Monday while addressing journalists upon his return to Abuja at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, highlighting the successful discussions with the President of the Lombardy Regional Government, Attilo Fontana.

He said that the key outcomes of their meeting included plans to establish a vocational centre in Abuja targeted at providing essential skills training for local youth, as well as a partnership to modernise agriculture within the FCT.

“Our visit was very fruitful. We signed a memorandum of understanding with Lombardy to create a vocational centre in the FCT for skill acquisition, coupled with efforts to develop mechanised agriculture that will generate employment opportunities and enhance our economy,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Lombardy government for their commitment to this cooperation, stating that these efforts align with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ which aims to attract foreign investment to Nigeria.

“The initiatives we have set forth have the potential to bring in investors to our country. The shuttles made by Mr. President are focused on forging relationships with other nations to bolster our economy,” he said.

Wike had previously met with Fontana who pledged that the Lombardy Regional Government would collaborate with the FCT Administration to enhance vocational education, including the preparation of Abuja youth for training opportunities in Lombardy.