Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, has been included in Whoscored.com’s Champions League Team of the League Phase despite not featuring in two matches.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year was an unused substitute against Young Boys in November and didn’t travel with the Atalanta squad to Barcelona for matchday eight due to a knee injury he suffered at training.

Lookman has been named in the Champions League Team of the League Phase following his outstanding performances against Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, VfB Stuttgart, Real Madrid and Sturm Graz.

The Nigerian international netted a goal and registered an assist against Shakhtar Donetsk, replicating the achievement versus the Austrian side while also finding the net against the German and Spanish teams.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Lookman, who was awarded a rating of 7.74 by the football statistics website, is partnered in attack by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois is protected by a back four of Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Ryan Flamingo (PSV), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) and Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in a four-man midfield were: Malik Tillman (PSV), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Raphinha (Barcelona).

Only the midfielders selected and Vinicius Junior received higher ratings than Lookman.

Throughout the league phase, Atalanta’s number 11 recorded an average of 3.7 shots, 2.2 key passes and two dribbles per game.