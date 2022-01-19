The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, has accused some party members of making moves to demarket a leader of the party, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and the party.

Ononogbu, who made the revelation while speaking to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital on Wednesday, added that the members were being sponsored by lossers in the congresses conducted last year, in order to regain their lost battle.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article on ABNTV by one Engr Agu Ndukwe Orji in which he mischievously attempted to tarnish the image of a decent man by all standards.

“They went on the offensive simply because Emenike prevented them from hijacking the party for their usual diabolic and commercial interests that usually prevent the residents from enjoying the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Describing them as criminal elements, the former bank chief warned party members and the national leadership of the party, and Nigerians in general to be warry of them and their motives.

“They are desperate and very disturbed because this time around, they have no opportunity to drag candidates for elections to various shrines across the country for their fetish rituals.

“Similarly they no longer have the opportunity to extort money and deceive the residents, who genuinely want to use the party platform to contest elections and ensure good governance that will change its narrative for good,” he added.

Regarding a letter of invitation by the chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, Ononogbu said Emenike acknowledged it and thanked him for sending him a copy of a petition by some members against him.

“He (Emenike) drew the attention of the committee to the fact that the document is not really a petition but a vicious voyage to attack anybody who refuse to be compromised, particularly himself,” Ononogbu noted.

Ononogbu further said the party leader had maintained that there was no single expression of interest by the sponsors of the said memo towards reconciliation going by their tone and body language.

He argued that Orji’s accusation that Emenike, who is the secretary of the party’s Contact and Strategy Committee, is hot tempered, was borne out of envy and also an attempt to tarnish his image in the party hierarchy.

“One thing for sure is that Emenike cannot be put side by side with these strange characters in respect of family background, upbringing, education, exposure, inter-personal relationships, experience, basic human decency and faith in God, among others.

“Emenike’s response to the said petition is that it is riddled with forgeries, blatant lies, and ill-will in addition to the fact that the newly elected executive committee had responded to it with a copy attached,” Ononogbu stated.