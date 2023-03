The Senior Technical Assistant to the President on Media, Louis Odion, has won his Polling Unit 1, Odiguetue, Uhiere Ward, in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State Assembly elections held on Saturday.

APC polled 115 votes to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which scored 8 votes while the Labour Party (LP) polled 28 votes at the the polling unit.